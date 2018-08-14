Olson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Indians will have an extra arm in the bullpen for the next few days after Trevor Bauer hit the disabled list with a small stress fracture in his right fibula. Olson's stay could be short, as Adam Plutko is expected to be called up Saturday to take Bauer's place in the rotation. Olson's ugly 7.50 ERA in 18 innings this season suggests he's best suited for a low-leverage role.

More News
Our Latest Stories