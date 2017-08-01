Olson is expected to take on a sizeable role as the team's left-handed specialist now that Boone Logan (lat) has been moved to the 60-day DL, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Olson dominated left-handed hitters in 34 appearances for Triple-A Columbus this year, holding that group to a .125 (9-for-71) average. Overall, the 27-year-old posted a 3.21 ERA with an impressive 11.6 K/9 through 42 innings for the Clippers.