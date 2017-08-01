Indians' Tyler Olson: Getting opportunity at larger role
Olson is expected to take on a sizeable role as the team's left-handed specialist now that Boone Logan (lat) has been moved to the 60-day DL, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Olson dominated left-handed hitters in 34 appearances for Triple-A Columbus this year, holding that group to a .125 (9-for-71) average. Overall, the 27-year-old posted a 3.21 ERA with an impressive 11.6 K/9 through 42 innings for the Clippers.
More News
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...