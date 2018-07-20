Indians' Tyler Olson: Heading back to Triple-A
Olson will be optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Olson has thrown 18 innings for the Indians this season, posting an ugly 7.50 ERA. He's been particularly poor since returning from from a lat strain in mid-July, appearing in five games and giving up four runs in two innings. He's no longer needed in Cleveland after the team acquired both Brad Hand and Adam Cimber from the Padres on Thursday.
