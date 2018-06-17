The Indians placed Olson on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a strained left lat, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Olson likely picked up the injury during his appearance in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Twins, when he retired just one of the four hitters he faced en route to giving up two runs. The Indians don't have a firm timetable for Olson's return, but one should come forth once he's cleared to resume throwing again. Evan Marshall was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to take Olson's spot on the active roster.