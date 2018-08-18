Olson was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.

While Olson has thrown a pair of scoreless frames for Cleveland since the team recalled him Tuesday, the spot was expected to be temporary with Adam Plutko's promotion for Saturday's start pending. That's indeed the case, and Olson will return to Triple-A, where he's dominated to the tune of a 1.86 ERA and 0.54 WHIP with a 13.97 K/9 and a 0.93 BB/9 over 9.2 frames this season. He should remain at the forefront of potential promotions should another spot in the bullpen open up.

