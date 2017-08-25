Olson has yet to allow a run through a career-high 14 appearances for the Indians this season.

The 27-year-old owns an impressive 13:3 K:BB and 1.10 WHIP through 10 innings. Manager Terry Francona has entrusted the left-hander with some medium-leverage opportunities over the past month, so Olson has a chance sneak a few holds under his belt in the short term while Andrew Miller (knee) is sidelined.