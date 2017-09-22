Indians' Tyler Olson: Picks up first career save
Olson threw a scoreless ninth inning against the Angels on Thursday to earn his first career save.
Regular closer Cody Allen had a scheduled off day and Andrew Miller pitched the seventh, leaving Olson to protect a three-run lead in the ninth. He converted with ease and is now up to 26 appearances without an earned run allowed this season. The lefty specialist could find himself pitching in some key spots in the postseason.
