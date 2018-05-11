Indians' Tyler Olson: Placed on paternity list
Olson was put on paternity leave prior to Friday's game.
Olson will be away from the team for at least one game, and may miss up to three games while awaiting the birth of his child. In a corresponding move, the Indians reinstated Andrew Miller (hamstring) from the disabled list.
