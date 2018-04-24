Indians' Tyler Olson: Puts together consecutive scoreless outings
Olson has allowed three runs on three hits while striking out 11 across six innings in 2018.
Olson owns a 4.50 ERA and 0.50 WHIP in eight appearances out of the Giants' bullpen. He figures to see mid-to-high leverage opportunities in the future, as he's put up scoreless outings in six of his last seven games and collected a hold on April 10 against the Tigers.
