Indians' Tyler Olson: Returns to Columbus
Olson was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.
The southpaw appeared twice since being called up to the big leagues, amassing one scoreless inning in total. However, with Austin Jackson returning from the disabled list, there was no room for Olson in the big leagues. Olson will head back to the minors to further his development as a reliever.
More News
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...