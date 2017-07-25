Olson was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

The southpaw appeared twice since being called up to the big leagues, amassing one scoreless inning in total. However, with Austin Jackson returning from the disabled list, there was no room for Olson in the big leagues. Olson will head back to the minors to further his development as a reliever.

