Indians' Tyler Olson: Set to face hitters Wednesday
Olson (lat) is scheduled to face hitters Wednesday, Jordan Wolf of MLB.com reports.
The Indians haven't announced that Olson will report to a minor-league affiliate, so the assumption is that he'll stick with the big club and pitch a simulated game in Kansas City. Olson traveled with the Tribe to Oakland over the weekend and completed two bullpen sessions without incident, marking his first mound work since being placed on the disabled list June 17.
