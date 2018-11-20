Lockett has been traded from the Padres to the Indians for an undisclosed minor leaguer, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Lockett was shipped to the Indians to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. The 24-year-old appeared in four games (three starts) for the Padres last season, allowing 16 runs while striking out 12 over 15 innings. He figures to begin the 2019 campaign with Cleveland's Triple-A affiliate, the Columbus Clippers.