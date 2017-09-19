Indians' Will Benson: Finishes 2017 on high note
Benson finished 2017 slashing .238/.347/.475 with 10 home runs, 36 RBI and 29 runs over 56 games in the New York-Penn League.
The Tribe's first-round pick in 2016 started slow against short-season pitching, but Benson's batting average improved each month. He finished tied atop the league's home run leaderboard, while ranking in the top five for RBI, triples (five) and OPS (.823). Benson's 33.9 percent strikeout rate can obviously use some work, but plate discipline should develop as the teenager bags more experience.
