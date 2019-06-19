Benson was promoted to High-A Lynchburg on Wednesday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old had a stellar first half of the season, resulting in his second straight appearance in the Midwest League All-Star Game. He's on pace for 36 home runs, 110 RBI and 88 runs which would all shatter his previous career-best numbers, but considering his excellent hitting, it might be in the club's best interest to provide more challenging competition for Benson sooner rather than later.

