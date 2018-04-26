Indians' Will Benson: Two homers for Lake County
Benson went 2-for-3 with two home runs Wednesday for Low-A Lake County against West Michigan.
The tooled-up 19-year-old can be a tough player to get a handle on for dynasty-league purposes, as his .238 average last year in the New York-Penn League is his best mark to date. However, he has made excellent strides at the plate so far this season. Benson is walking at a career-best 18.2 percent clip while also striking out a career-best 27.3 percent of the time. He has made these improvements all while posting a career-high .269 ISO, which ranks third in the Midwest League. A .233 BABIP is suppressing his batting average (.212), so there's still a buying opportunity if his owner is not carefully tracking Benson's improvements. He is a better bet in OBP leagues, but Benson's high-end power combined with above-average speed could someday make him an excellent contributor in all formats if he keeps the strikeouts in check.
