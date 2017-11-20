Castro was added to the Indians' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

The 20-year-old shortstop continues to improve his prospect stock, and is coming off his best pro season. He hit .290/.337/.424 with 11 home runs and 19 steals in 123 games at High-A. He will head to Double-A for his age-21 season. It's possible he will end up moving to second base or center field down the road.