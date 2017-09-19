Castro capped off 2017, his first full season with High-A Lynchburg, hitting .290/.337/.424 with 11 home runs, 58 RBI, 69 runs and 19 stolen bases.

The 20-year-old, switch-hitting shortstop put his all-around talents on display during his fourth professional season. Castro was one of just three Carolina League players to notch double-digit marks in home runs and steals, and finished in the league's top 10 for runs scored and total bases. The Indians have a handful of shortstop prospects on the farm, but Castro is arguably the most talented of the bunch.