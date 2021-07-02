Ramos signed a minor-league contract with Cleveland on Friday, Daniel Alvarez Montes of El Extrabase reports.
Ramos was released by the Tigers on June 20 after he recovered from a back injury. The backstop struggled at the plate prior to landing on the injured list in late May, slashing just .200/.238/.392 across 126 plate appearances. He's still just two years removed from launching 15 homers while hitting .288/.351/.416 with the Mets, so there's certainly potential for him to improve on those early-season woes. Ramos seems likely to report to Triple-A Columbus, where he'll provide Cleveland with catching depth for the time being.