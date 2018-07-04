Indians' Yan Gomes: Belts grand slam against Royals

Gomes went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in a win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Gomes took starter Danny Duffy deep in the sixth inning for his 10th homer of the year. Gomes registered a hit for his third consecutive game, and is coming off a decent June in which he hit .284/.360/.537 with three homers and 11 RBI. The backstop strikes out about 30 percent of the time, but still manages to produce decently to the tune of 28 RBI and 29 runs in 61 games.