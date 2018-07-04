Indians' Yan Gomes: Belts grand slam against Royals
Gomes went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in a win over the Royals on Tuesday.
Gomes took starter Danny Duffy deep in the sixth inning for his 10th homer of the year. Gomes registered a hit for his third consecutive game, and is coming off a decent June in which he hit .284/.360/.537 with three homers and 11 RBI. The backstop strikes out about 30 percent of the time, but still manages to produce decently to the tune of 28 RBI and 29 runs in 61 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...