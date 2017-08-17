Play

Indians' Yan Gomes: Drives in four in afternoon win

Gomes went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, four RBI and two runs scored during Thursday's win over Minnesota.

This was just the eighth homer of the season for Gomes, and the backstop's .226/.319/.374 slash line isn't moving the fantasy needle, either. Gomes is also splitting time behind the plate, so he's probably best left to the deepest fantasy settings at this stage of game.

