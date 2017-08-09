Indians' Yan Gomes: Gets afternoon off following walk-off blast

Gomes is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.

Gomes played the hero in Tuesday's 4-1 victory, going 2-for-4 and connecting on a walk-off, three-run home run to help the Indians snap a two-game slide. With the two sides playing a day game after a night game, Gomes will receive a deserved rest, allowing Roberto Perez to pick up a start behind the dish.