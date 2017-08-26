Play

Indians' Yan Gomes: Heads to bench Saturday

Gomes is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.

Despite going 2-for-4 in Friday's win over the Royals, Gomes will head to the bench after starting three of the past four games at catcher. Roberto Perez will take over behind the dish in his stead.

