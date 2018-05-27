Indians' Yan Gomes: Heads to bench Sunday

Gomes is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

He'll give way to Roberto Perez in the series finale after starting behind the plate Friday and Saturday. Gomes is hitting .248/.314/.432 with six home runs and 12 RBI across 137 plate appearances this season, making him a low-end No. 2 option in mixed leagues that start two catchers.