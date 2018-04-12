Indians' Yan Gomes: Not in Thursday's lineup
Gomes is out of the lineup against Detroit on Thursday.
Gomes will receive a night off after going 1-for-4 with one run and a pair of strikeouts during Wednesday's victory. Roberto Perez is set to fill in behind the dish while batting seventh in the order.
