Indians' Yan Gomes: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Gomes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against Boston.

Gomes will receive a standard day off after starting the past two games of this series, going 0-for-5 with two runs scored. In his place, Roberto Perez draws the start behind the plate.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast