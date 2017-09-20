Indians' Yan Gomes: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Gomes is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Gomes will head to the bench for a third straight game as Roberto Perez draws another start behind the dish in his stead. There has been no word of any injury at this point, so it's possible manager Terry Francona is simply riding the hotter bat. The 30-year-old backstop is hitting .250/.270/.361 with one homer in 36 at-bats this month, while Perez is slashing .314/.368/.743 with four homers in 35 at-bats over the same stretch.
