Indians' Yan Gomes: Out of lineup Saturday

Gomes will take a seat for Saturday's matchup against the Twins, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Gomes will get a breather Saturday after three straight starts behind the dish for the Indians, ceding the duties to Roberto Perez. He seems a good bet to rejoin the starting nine for Sunday's series finale, looking to heat up a bat that has gone stagnant in the past couple of weeks.

