Indians' Yan Gomes: Out of lineup Thursday
Gomes is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Thursday.
Gomes will give way to Roberto Perez for the series opener, as the Indians begin the quest to defend their American League title. Over the course of the last few weeks, Perez and Gomes have each been splitting time behind the plate, and will likely continue to do so throughout the playoffs.
