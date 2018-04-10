Indians' Yan Gomes: Out of lineup Tuesday

Gomes is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Gomes will give way to Roberto Perez behind the dish after starting each of the previous two contests at backstop. Through the Indians' first 11 games this season, Gomes has picked up seven starts while Perez has notched four.

