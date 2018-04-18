Indians' Yan Gomes: Out of lineup Wednesday

Gomes is not in the lineup against the Twins on Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

It seems to be a standard day off for the 30-year-old after going 1-for-4 with a trio of strikeouts during Tuesday's contest. In his place, Roberto Perez will catch and bat seventh.

