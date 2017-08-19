Play

Indians' Yan Gomes: Out of Saturday's lineup

Gomes is out of Saturday's lineup against the Royals, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

He just barely plays enough to be considered the starting catcher, but it's essentially a pretty even timeshare with Roberto Perez. Gomes has six RBI and four hits in his last two games, but Perez will start behind the dish and hit ninth.

