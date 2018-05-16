Indians' Yan Gomes: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Gomes is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

He has started the last four games, so it's no surprise that Cleveland will rest him in the day game at Comerica Park. Gomes is hitting .250/.325/.361 with one home run and a 37.5 percent strikeout rate in 36 at-bats this month. Roberto Perez is starting behind the dish, hitting ninth.