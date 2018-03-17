Indians' Yan Gomes: Scheduled to catch Sunday

Gomes (arm) is scheduled to play catcher during Sunday's Cactus League game, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Gomes has been dealing with some arm soreness, but the issue was never expected to keep him sidelined long. Assuming he gets through Sunday's game with no issues, the backstop should be fully operational for the start of the regular season.

