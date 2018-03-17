Indians' Yan Gomes: Scheduled to catch Sunday
Gomes (arm) is scheduled to play catcher during Sunday's Cactus League game, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Gomes has been dealing with some arm soreness, but the issue was never expected to keep him sidelined long. Assuming he gets through Sunday's game with no issues, the backstop should be fully operational for the start of the regular season.
More News
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....