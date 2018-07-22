Indians' Yan Gomes: Scores twice, drives in one

Gomes went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI on Saturday against the Rangers.

Gomes hardly stood out in the offensive barrage the Indians' lineup put together Saturday, but benefited from timely hits to have a productive night. He hasn't homered since July 3, but has seven runs scored and five RBI since then, solid numbers considering the lack of depth at catcher.

