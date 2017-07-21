Indians' Yan Gomes: Sitting out Friday's contest

Gomes is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

Roberto Perez will start behind the plate for the third time in the last five games, signaling the Indians may be moving away from Gomes as an everyday lineup piece. The veteran backstop is hitting just .216 this month, but his defensive abilities make him a strong candidate for starts, as he leads the league with 20 runners caught stealing this year.

