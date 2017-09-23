Play

Indians' Yan Gomes: Smashes two homers Saturday

Gomes went 3-for-5 with two homers and four RBI Saturday against the Mariners.

Gomes connected on his 12th and 13th bombs of the season in the latter innings when the game was already out of hand. Despite his outstanding game, his .230/.305/.391 slash line has been disappointing for fantasy managers.

