Indians' Yan Gomes: Takes seat Sunday

Gomes is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gomes was behind the plate for the Tribe's first two games of the season, going 2-for-7 with a home run and three RBI in those contests. It's expected that he'll split reps behind the plate in fairly even fashion with Roberto Perez this season, as was the case for a large portion of 2017. The lack of a clear No. 1 backstop makes the Indians' catching situation one to avoid outside of AL-only settings.