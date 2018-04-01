Indians' Yan Gomes: Takes seat Sunday
Gomes is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gomes was behind the plate for the Tribe's first two games of the season, going 2-for-7 with a home run and three RBI in those contests. It's expected that he'll split reps behind the plate in fairly even fashion with Roberto Perez this season, as was the case for a large portion of 2017. The lack of a clear No. 1 backstop makes the Indians' catching situation one to avoid outside of AL-only settings.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...