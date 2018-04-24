Indians' Yan Gomes: Takes seat Tuesday

Gomes is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Gomes will head to the bench for a breather after starting three straight games behind the dish, going 4-for-12 with a pair of RBI over that stretch. In his place, Roberto Perez will start at catcher and hit seventh.

