Indians' Yan Gomes: Takes seat Wednesday

Gomes is not in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Gomes will take a seat for Wednesday's series finale after starting the first two games of the series, going 2-for-8 with a walk and a solo homer in those contests. Roberto Perez will set up behind the dish and hit ninth in place of Gomes.

