Indians' Yandy Diaz: Clear of groin injury
Diaz (groin) is currently without restriction following the right groin strain suffered in November, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Diaz sustained the injury playing in the Venezuelan Winter League for Leones del Caracas, but has since undergone successful rehab in time for spring training. The 25-year-old slashed .263/.352/.327 in 179 plate appearances for the Indians in last season, with most of his at-bats coming as a third baseman. Diaz is likely to serve a similar role for Cleveland in 2018, and his potential role should become clearer with spring training now underway.
More News
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...