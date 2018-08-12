The Indians are calling up Diaz from Triple-A Columbus, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The announcement came after the Tribe's Saturday contest as Diaz will fill the spot created by Edwin Encarnacion's (biceps) impending trip to the 10-day disabled list. The third baseman might serve as designated hitter on at least a part-time basis and deserves to be owned in most AL-only formats, with mixed-league intrigue dependent on the extent of his opportunity and stats posted in the near future.