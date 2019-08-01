Puig is starting in left field and hitting cleanup Thursday against the Astros.

Puig, who was acquired from the Reds on Tuesday as part of a three-team trade, will slide right into the heart of the order in his first game with the Indians. In 100 games with the Reds prior to being traded away, the outfielder slashed .252/.302/.475 with 11 home runs and 14 stolen bases.

