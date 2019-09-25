Indians' Yasiel Puig: Generates three hits in win
Puig went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and a pair of runs Tuesday in the Indians' 11-0 win over the White Sox.
Puig hasn't homered since Aug. 16, but he's at least been making contact at a prolific clip in the final month of the season. Through 20 games in September, Puig is batting .392 and reaching base at .471 clip. Puig should remain locked into the cleanup spot for the final five games of the season with the Indians battling the Athletics and Rays for one of the American League's two wild-card spots.
