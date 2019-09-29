Puig is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Puig will sit for the second straight contest after the Indians were eliminated from playoff contention Friday. The 28-year-old will enter free agency this offseason after posting a .267/.327/.458 slash line with 24 home runs, 84 RBI and 19 stolen bases in 149 games between the Reds and Indians.