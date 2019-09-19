Puig went 4-for-5 with a single and RBI on Wednesday against the Tigers.

Puig reached base on four singles, with the last accounting for the game-winning run. While he hasn't connected for a home run since Aug. 16, Puig has at least one hit in 13 of his last 15 appearances. He'll look to continue to showcase his ability to get on-base while also producing more power to close the season and improve on his .265/.324/.457 line across 581 plate appearances for the campaign.