Puig was traded from the Reds to the Indians in a three-team deal that also involves the Padres, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. He was also ejected from Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Puig certainly had an eventful evening, as news of the trade was reported shortly before the brawl in Cincinnati that led to multiple ejections. Trevor Bauer is the headliner of the deal and will be heading to the Reds, while Franmil Reyes and Logan Allen will join Puig with the Indians from the Padres. Puig has a .278/.333/.526 slash line with 18 homers since May 1 and provides an immediate boost to Cleveland's outfield, though he's likely to face a suspension due to his role in Tuesday's brawl.