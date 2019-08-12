Puig will begin serving his three-game suspension Monday.

Puig was suspended three games at the beginning of August for his role in Cincinnati's benches-clearing incident with the Pirates. The outfielder was able to continue playing while appealing the suspension, but he'll miss Cleveland's upcoming series with the Red Sox after dropping his appeal. Look for Puig to rejoin the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Yankees. Tyler Naquin and Greg Allen should cover the outfield corners in the meantime.

