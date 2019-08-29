Puig has gone 5-for-34 with three runs, two RBI and a 5:9 BB:K over his last nine games.

Puig provided a pair of doubles in Tuesday's win over the Tigers but has otherwise been slumping at the plate for the past week and a half following a hot start to his tenure with the Tribe. Despite his slump, Puig will continue to stick in the cleanup spot for the Indians in Thursday's series finale.

