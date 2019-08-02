Puig went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Astros.

In his first game as an American Leaguer, Puig laced a double off Gerrit Cole in the fourth inning but was later thrown out trying to score from third base on a flyball out. He also walked and swiped second base in the seventh to notch his 15th steal of the season. Puig figures to get plenty of opportunities to ignite the offense with his new club, though he'll almost certainly miss some time in the near future pending his appeal of a three-game suspension meted out earlier this week.