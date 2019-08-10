Puig went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 6-2 win over the Twins.

The slugger is still looking for his first homer in a Cleveland uniform, but otherwise Puig has delivered a needed jolt of adrenaline to the team's offense. In nine games since coming over from the Reds, the 28-year-old is slashing .333/.405/.455 with two steals, four RBI and four runs.